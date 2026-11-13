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Miles Russell Rips Off Five Straight Birdies Before Darkness Stops Play in Austin
By AmateurGolf.com Staff,10 days ago
UPDATE — Friday: Russell's second round was suspended due to darkness with three holes to play, but what he did before the horn was electric. A double bogey on the par-3 11th, his second hole of the day, dropped him to 2 over. He steadied, birdied the 18th to turn at 1 over, then ripped off five straight birdies on holes 2 through 6. He is 4 under for the round, 9 under for the tournament and tied for ninth, four shots behind Trace Crowe, when play resumes Saturday at 8 a.m. ET — and the PGA Tour's own leaderboard has him flagged on a "Hot Streak." The cut is a formality from here; the question now is how high the only amateur in the field climbs on the weekend.