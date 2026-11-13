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MN US House District 1 recount decision due by Nov. 23
By Nick Kruszalnicki,10 days ago
SAINT PAUL — A potential recount looms over Minnesota's U.S. Representative District 1 race as the State Canvassing Board prepares to certify results. The race falls within the margin for a publicly funded recount, but because it spans multiple counties, a recount cannot begin until the State Canvassing Board officially certifies results on Nov. 19 at 2 p.m. Candidates have until 5 p.m. on Nov. 23 to request a recount.
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