undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Oklahoma Supreme Court Strikes Down 2025 Law That Made it More Difficult to Qualify an Initiative
By Richard Winger,8 days ago
On November 10, the Oklahoma Supreme Court struck down several restrictions on initiative petitions that the legislature had passed in 2025. McVay v Lepak, 123179. Parts of the opinion were unanimous but other parts were 5-4. Here is the Opinion. Unanimously struck were a law that initiative circulators must be...