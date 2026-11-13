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OPINION: Value vs vitality: Why the Department of Education’s STATS Rule changes federal loans, how it may affect you
By Leena Garcia,9 days ago
The U.S. Department of Education’s Student Tuition and Transparency System and Earnings Accountability rule, also known as STATS, is a drastic shift in federal higher education policy. This is sent to take effect in July 2027 and will tie a college program’s eligibility for federal student loans directly to its graduates’ post-graduation salaries.