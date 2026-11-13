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FAA orders nationwide ground stop at all U.S. airports amid 'extraordinary circumstances'
By Justin Backer,10 days ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — After several hours of disruption, the nationwide ground stop of all flights in the United States has officially been lifted, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Friday afternoon, the FAA announced that due to “extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety,” all aircraft...