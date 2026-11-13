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Best Western Downtown Phoenix Completes Guestroom Renovation
By LODGING Staff,7 days ago
PHOENIX, Arizona—Best Western Downtown Phoenix completed a guestroom renovation. The guestroom remodel reflects the hotel’s ongoing investment in its property. “Sunridge has been operating successful Best Western hotels since 1981, when we opened our very first hotel, the Best Western Inn of Pinetop in Pinetop, Arizona. Maintaining and continually improving our hotels is an important part of delivering the experience today’s travelers expect,” said Brian Welker, president of Sunridge Hotel Group. “We’re excited about the guestroom renovations at Best Western Downtown Phoenix. These improvements reflect our commitment to providing a comfortable, updated environment for our guests while continuing to build on the hotel’s strong position in the Downtown Phoenix market.”