undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Doug McDermott Retiring After 12 Years In NBA
By Rory Maher,10 days ago
Veteran NBA forward Doug McDermott is retiring, according to his agency, Priority Sports (Twitter link). After a highly decorated and prolific college career at Creighton, McDermott was selected with the 11th overall pick in the 2014 draft. He bounced around the league over the course of his 12 NBA seasons, playing for the Bulls, Thunder, Knicks, Mavericks, Pacers (two different stints), Spurs and Kings.