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Brooklyn Building Collapse Video Shows Mom Rushing In as Wall Falls Near 2-Year-Old Son
By Lacy J,9 days ago
Brooklyn building collapse footage captured a mother and her two young sons inside their apartment just seconds before a wall gave way on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. All three family members survived the devastating incident in Flatbush, but eight other people, including two children, lost their lives. The surveillance video,...