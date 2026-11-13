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Car Insurance Prices Rose Again in October. I’m a CPA — Don’t Pay Your Renewal Until You Ask These 6 Questions
By Stacy Johnson CPA,10 days ago
Money Talks News may earn commission or revenue through links in the content below. Our editorial team independently selects all products. Compensation does not influence our recommendations. If your car insurance renewal notice made you wince, you’re not alone. The car insurance index in the government’s Consumer Price Index...