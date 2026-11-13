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Anthropic Shares Recommendations for Robust AI Safety Evaluations
By Luisa Crawford,10 days ago
Anthropic has published detailed recommendations for constructing robust AI safety evaluations, emphasizing their critical role in determining whether an AI model is ready for deployment, the safeguards it requires, and the focus of future safety research. These evaluations assess a model's likelihood of causing or contributing to harm, rather than measuring specific capabilities, and are pivotal in ensuring responsible AI use.