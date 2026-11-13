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Legacy Prime Reserve brings elevated steakhouse for former Chart House site
By Experience AZ,10 days ago
A landmark Scottsdale restaurant site is about to begin a new chapter. James Beard-nominated brothers Michael and Jeffrey Mastro today announced Legacy Prime Reserve Steakhouse, an approximately 14,000-square-foot steakhouse, planned for 7255 E. McCormick Parkway in Scottsdale — the former longtime site of Chart House. The restaurant is expected to break ground before the end of the year.