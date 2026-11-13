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Prospect Heights Prewar With Coved Ceilings, Built-ins Asks $1.9 Million
9 days ago
This Prospect Heights classic six in a doorman building has room for a family, though the ask and maintenance could rival the cost of a house. With high ceilings, a new kitchen, and plenty of storage, this roomy Prospect Heights classic six could suit a growing family, but it doesn’t come cheap. It’s on the fourth floor of 50 Plaza Street East, a 12-story, 49-unit elevator building of limestone and pale brown brick that overlooks Grand Army Plaza.