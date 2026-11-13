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Before You Go: Thanksgiving Safety Reminders
10 days ago
As Thanksgiving approaches, Drexel Public Safety encourages you to make safety a priority, whether you're staying on campus or traveling for the holiday. Stay Alert: As you’re walking around campus or your neighborhood during these shorter autumn days, remember to use well-lit walkways, limit distractions from phones and headphones, and walk in groups whenever possible. If you're driving, use your headlights, obey posted speed limits, slow down in crowded areas, bad weather or construction zones, watch for pedestrians and cyclists, and avoid distracted driving.