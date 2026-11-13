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From 10/23: Pennsylvania PUC Approves Increased Hedging For Default Service Supplies At UGI, Also Reduces Interest Applied To Previously Deferred Supply Costs
By Paul Ring,8 days ago
The following story is brought free of charge to readers by VertexOne, the exclusive EDI provider of EnergyChoiceMatters.com. As first reported by EnergyChoiceMatters.com on October 23, the Pennsylvania PUC approved without modification a settlement at UGI Utilities, Inc. - Gas Division under which UGI has agreed to increase its hedging of natural gas supplies procured to serve default service customers.