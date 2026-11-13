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Early Out Wednesday moved to Thursday for Jackets game at FedExForum
By Wynne Progress,8 days ago
WYNNE — The Wynne School District will move next week’s Early Out Wednesday to Thursday to accommodate the Yellowjackets basketball game at the FedExForum in Memphis. The district said that in accordance with Arkansas Activities Association rules, regular-season basketball games on school days must tip off after the school day has concluded.