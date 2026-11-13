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Octopus Partnering With Voltus In UK, As Octopus Expands To Large C&I Demand Response
By Paul Ring,8 days ago
Octopus Energy in the U.K. has launched the initial phase of a new service that pays large businesses to shift their electricity use. "As an energy aggregator, Octopus is bringing its deep flexibility expertise to help commercial and industrial businesses, such as factories, warehouses, and hotels save or earn money by turning down their electricity use at busy times or shifting tasks to when renewable power is plentiful," Octopus said.