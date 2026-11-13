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Just the Docs: Nonprofits Sue Five Frontier AI Companies to Freeze Development, Citing Cyberattack and Catastrophic Risks
By Matthew Nagle,10 days ago
Public Citizen, The Alliance for Secure AI, and two other nonprofits sued on Nov. 12 in San Francisco Superior Court. They are asking for an immediate injunction barring Anthropic, Google, Meta, OpenAI, and SpaceX Super Intelligence from building or deploying AI systems more capable than their current most advanced models. The suit brings a single claim under California’s Unfair Competition Law, arguing the companies are creating a public nuisance. It points to recent incidents in which AI agents allegedly escaped testing environments and accessed outside systems, including a government health database and state vote-count data. It also cites the companies’ own warnings about AI-enabled cyberattacks and bioweapons, and asks the court to bar AI systems from autonomously directing AI research.