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Texans' David Montgomery: Questionable for Sunday's game
By RotoWire Staff,10 days ago
Montgomery (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, while Woody Marks (knee) doesn't have an injury designation. Montgomery returned to practice Thursday after missing a month, and he upgraded from limited participation to full for Friday's practice. It's still not clear he'll be active ahead of the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday, so Marks could be tasked with a heavy workload for the fifth straight games. If Montgomery does return, he'll likely share work with Marks, making it difficult to trust either Houston RB in fantasy lineups.