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Dicky Barrett Appears To Be Relaunching The Mighty Mighty Bosstones With New Bandmates
By Tom BreihanChris DeVille,10 days ago
Ska-punk hitmakers the Mighty Mighty Bosstones started way back in the early '80s and hit a serious career peak in the late '90s. They kept it going for a long time after that, too. The band finally broke up in 2022 without explanation, and it was pretty easy to speculate that frontman Dicky Barrett's anti-vaccine campaigning had something to do with their decision to call it quits.