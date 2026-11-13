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15 Thanksgiving Rolls, Biscuits, and Breads to Fill Your Basket
By Georgia Goode,10 days ago
Thanksgiving is all about the roasted turkey and side dishes, but what's a big holiday feast without a fluffy dinner roll, buttery biscuit, or hunk of cornbread to swipe through the giblet gravy? A downright disappointment, that's what! So go ahead and make room in this year's Thanksgiving bread basket for all the carby goodness. From classic dinner rolls to savory biscuits and cheesy pull-apart bread, these recipes are ready to join the feast. Just be warned: Your guests might fill up on bread before the turkey even makes it to the table!