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Week in review: Can AI root out manager bias?
By Kathryn Moody,10 days ago
At the American Bar Association’s Labor & Employment Law conference, a case involving a Coca-Cola bottler’s women leadership retreat was cited multiple times by speakers concerning the future of diversity, equity and inclusion programming within organizations. The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission brought the case on behalf of a male charging party who alleged he was discriminated against due to his exclusion from the event. Notably, lawyers did not advise retreating from those programs but rather reassessing and expanding them.