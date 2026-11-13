undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
20 Thanksgiving Pies That Deserve a Spot on Your Dessert Table
By Kara Zauberman,10 days ago
There's a lot to love about Thanksgiving dinner, but homemade pies might just be the sweetest part of the whole day! After all, once the turkey has been carved and the mashed potatoes have disappeared, there's still one very important decision to make: Which one gets the first slice? Ree Drummond likes to get a jump on holiday baking by preparing her go-to pie crust ahead of time as part of her Thanksgiving cooking timeline. It freezes beautifully, but an all-butter crust, cookie crust, or store-bought dough works, too.