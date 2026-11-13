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Stacy Mistric: Hospice of Acadiana — Compassionate Care, Dignity, and the Gift of Being There
9 days ago
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 42:39 — 58.6MB) Stacy Mistric, Chief Executive Officer of Hospice of Acadiana, joins Discover Lafayette for a heartfelt conversation about compassionate end-of-life care, the importance of supporting families through grief, and the extraordinary volunteers who make this nonprofit organization such a treasured part of our community.