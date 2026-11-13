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Clinicians respond to measles cases in Vermont
10 days ago
Vermont Business Magazine In the same month the first cluster of measles cases has been confirmed in Vermont in decades, the U.S. is widely expected to lose its measles elimination status, indicating there has been ongoing transmission of the virus within the country for over a year. The announcement is expected at a meeting of infectious disease experts held by the Pan American Health Organization, a branch of the World Health Organization next week.
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