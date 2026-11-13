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Quantifying the state of AI power development post-midterms
By Maeve Allsup,10 days ago
In January, Latitude Media senior reporter Catherine Boudreau wrote about “the great electron race:” the speed-to-power push from some of the world’s wealthiest companies that would define the coming months. Silicon Valley’s “move fast and break things” approach had collided with the realities of the U.S. grid in 2025, she explained. The question for 2026, then, was how the deep-pocketed tech industry would find a way around the wait for electricity.