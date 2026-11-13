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U.S. U-16 Boys National Team traveling to Spain for trio of November friendlies
9 days ago
ATLANTA – U.S. Under-16 Boys’ National Team head coach Ross Brady has named a 20-player roster for an international training camp and three international matches in L’Albir, Spain from Nov. 16-27. The U-16 BNT will open the camp against Sweden on Saturday, Nov. 21 at 3 p.m. local (9 a.m. ET). The team will then face Qatar on Monday, Nov. 23 at 11 a.m. local (5 a.m. ET) and conclude the trip against host Spain on Thursday, Nov. 26 at 3 p.m. local (9 a.m. ET). All matches will be played at Albir Garden Resort.