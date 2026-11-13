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China’s $3.2 Billion AI Pipeline Still Calls for Nvidia Chips Washington Restricts
By Jose Antonio Lanz,10 days ago
Reuters identified more than $3.2 billion in Chinese AI projects specifying Nvidia chips subject to U.S. export controls. The figure covers overall project investment—not confirmed chip purchases or shipments. Nvidia still holds a substantial share of China's AI chip market despite Huawei's expansion. Chinese developers are planning and building...