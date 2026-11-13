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Sedona woman argues for right to sleep in car despite local ordinance
By KNAU NewsTalk - Arizona Public Radio,10 days ago
A Sedona woman with anxiety issues will get a chance to prove she’s entitled to sleep in her car despite a city ordinance that makes it a crime. In a new ruling Thursday, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals said it was wrong for a trial judge to throw out a claim by Sabrina Beram that her condition is a disability as defined by federal law. More to the point, the court said that means she can argue that the city must provide a “reasonable accommodation” — even if it does mean she is technically breaking the law.
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