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Ford Hides 125 Classics Inside Romulus Warehouse, And You Still Can't Visit
By Keith O'Donnell,9 days ago
A former Amazon warehouse in Romulus is now home to one of Ford's most prized possessions: 125 vehicles spanning more than a century of the automaker's history, tucked inside a facility the public still cannot walk into. The building, known as the Ford Vault, sits at 11457 Hannan Road and represents the culmination of a multi-year effort to gather the company's scattered heritage fleet under one roof.
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