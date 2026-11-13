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KREI Newsmakers, Mike Graham, Livestock Specialist with the St. Francois County University of Missouri Extension Office, 11/13/2026
10 days ago
Mike Graham, Livestock Specialist with the St. Francois County University of Missouri Extension Office, detailed ongoing drought conditions along with available relief initiatives for local agricultural producers, outlined details regarding the upcoming Show-Me-Select Red Heifer auction, and reviewed several additional educational offerings scheduled for presentation on the 11/13/2026 KREI Newsmakers Show with Mike Ramsey.