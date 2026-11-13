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THE 10 BEST GAMES TO SEE IN OHIO - REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
By Kyle Holsinger,8 days ago
THE 10 BEST GAMES TO SEE IN OHIO - REGIONAL SEMIFINALS. There are only five games in the area so there will be no honorable mention for the local section. We will move to a true top 10 of the state as opposed to the top five local and state once we have a round that no longer has five games within our local range. That being said, I will feature a local team’s game in a separate listing of the honorable mention section, when we go to that format.