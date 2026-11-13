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CHMP recommends EU approval of belzutifan plus lenvatinib for advanced ccRCC
8 days ago
The recommendation is backed by data from the phase 3 LITESPARK-011 trial. The European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has issued a positive opinion recommending approval of belzutifan (Welireg) plus lenvatinib (Lenvima) for the treatment of adult patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma with a clear cell component (ccRCC) following a PD-1 or PD-L1 inhibitor.1.