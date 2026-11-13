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‘The Rings of Power’ Officially Confirms the Moment Fans Have Waited 3 Seasons to See
10 days ago
For two seasons, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been meandering a bit while getting to the most pivotal moment in the history of Middle-earth. We've seen Sauron manipulate the people of Middle-earth, adopt different identities, and assemble the pieces of a plan that will eventually threaten the entire world. But until now, there's been one particular piece of jewelry missing.