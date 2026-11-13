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Shapiro on potential presidential run: 'That will be a personal decision'
By Sam Woloson,10 days ago
DENVER (WHP) — Gov. Josh Shapiro didn't dismiss a potential presidential run, but he said it will be a "personal decision" he and his family will make. "Well, that will be a personal decision my wife and my kids and I make," Shapiro told reporters after he spoke at the "What's Next" conference in Denver on Friday. "When we're ready to say something, we'll let you know."
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