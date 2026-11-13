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5 Near-Perfect Fantasy Books, Recommended by Brandon Sanderson
By Michael Hein,10 days ago
Brandon Sanderson is one of the most popular authors in the fantasy genre right now, yet he never misses a chance to pay his success forward. Sanderson has made headlines for steering the publishing industry itself and advocating for other writers along the way. His story of single-minded focus on becoming a professional author is inspiring to many readers, and he often encourages aspiring young writers to read as much as possible. However, Sanderson qualifies all of his book recommendations with the caveat that not every book will resonate with every reader. He encourages fans to read widely and seek out what interests them most.