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US Foods helps local restaurants continue serving their communities
By KGAN,10 days ago
Cooked into every meal served at a local restaurant is a team working hard to keep the kitchen running, the ingredients stocked, and the experience consistent. While guests aren’t shown everything happening behind the scenes, reliable support can make all the difference when an unexpected rush arrives, an important ingredient is needed at the last minute, or a business faces a larger challenge.
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