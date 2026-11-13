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Brown’s chosen firm to defend girls’ sports represented WPATH, challenged restrictions on child gender transitions
10 days ago
Washington Attorney General Nick Brown has selected a law firm to defend the voter-approved initiative keeping biological males out of girls’ sports that also represents transgender advocates, partnered with the ACLU to challenge restrictions on gender transitions for children, and publicized criticism of sex-based sports restrictions. Brown announced Thursday...
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