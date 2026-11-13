undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
17 Slow Cooker Soups and Stews for Really Cold Weeks
By Annie,8 days ago
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy. Slow cooker soups and stews are what I make all winter long. Ten minutes of chopping in the morning, and the house smells like dinner by the afternoon. This list of 17 slow cooker soups leads with the hearty ones, like slow cooker beef stew, French onion soup, Brunswick stew, ham and potato soup, and split pea soup. Put out some crusty bread or crackers and dinner is done.