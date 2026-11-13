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Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights: Camas School District could lose federal funding over Title IX violations
10 days ago
The Camas School District could ultimately lose federal education funding if investigators find Title IX violations and the district refuses to correct them, Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Kimberly Richey told The Ari Hoffman Show on KVI. In an interview Friday, Richey said the federal investigation will examine both the...