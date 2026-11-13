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kengo kuma builds a circular thatched house from local timber and earth in japan
By kat barandy,9 days ago
Kengo kuma brings traditional japanese thatching techniques together with 3D-scanned timber construction with this rural house. kengo kuma completes thatched house in rural japan. In Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan, Kengo Kuma and Associates has completed the Kagaku no Sato Main House, a small wooden building set beneath a sweeping, circular thatched...