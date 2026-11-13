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12 things to know about the ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Golden World Tour
By Cris Tolomia,10 days ago
The ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ tour has 61 shows in 35 cities. See the opening night, European dates, presales and what is still unsettled. Most fans first met the characters of KPop Demon Hunters on a home screen, and Netflix $NFLX 0.00% counts more than 670 million views of the film, according to Media Play News. Netflix is betting that those viewers will follow the characters out of the house. Variety reports that Marian Lee, Netflix's chief marketing officer, sees the tour as the company's way to sustain the fandom over time. The aim is to turn people who watched from a couch into people who pay for a seat in an arena. That makes every date on the tour a local test of whether devotion to a streaming hit becomes a ticket someone actually buys.