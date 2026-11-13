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Marshall County Fiscal Court to Weigh Cable Franchise Bids, Wastewater Plant Bids Tuesday
By Staff Report,10 days ago
(BENTON, Ky.) — The Marshall County Fiscal Court will hold a regular meeting Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 9 a.m. in the Fiscal Court Room at 1101 Main St. in Benton. The meeting opens with guests from the 2026 Elite Eight Lady Marshals soccer team. Magistrates will then review correspondence on October personnel changes and take up approval of the minutes from the Nov. 3 meeting.