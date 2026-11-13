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SEC is proposing to cut required executive pay disclosures to just CEO and CFO in most cases
By Cris Tolomia,9 days ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday proposed rule changes that would limit executive pay disclosures to a company's principal executive officer and principal financial officer in most circumstances. The change would cut the number of named executive officers to two, from five or more under the current rule, the...