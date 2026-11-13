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Scott Bessent points the finger at Howard Lutnick as Nvidia scandal hits Washington
By Cris Tolomia,9 days ago
The downfall of Nvidia $NVDA -2.01% CEO Jensen Huang is reverberating in the Trump administration. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Friday that the Commerce Department controls the decision to put Nvidia customer Megaspeed on a U.S. export blacklist or not. Huang resigned Thursday following revelations of extramarital affairs, including with a Megaspeed executive that U.S. officials believe to be a spy for China.