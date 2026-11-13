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Bay College receives grant to increase workplace training safety
By TV6 News Team,10 days ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Bay College is among 16 Michigan organizations to receive a portion of $900,000 to increase workplace safety training. The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration provides the Consultation and Training grants to help deliver safety training, with an emphasis on small and midsize employers. According to...