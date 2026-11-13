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Pennsylvania Department of Health confirms 7th measles-associated death in Montour County
By Samantha Sobel,10 days ago
MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) confirmed the seventh measles-associated death on Friday in Montour County. The number of confirmed measles cases is currently 1,542 across 46 counties in 2026, according to the DOH. As a result, 305 people have reportedly been hospitalized. The previous...