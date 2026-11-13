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All of the Broadway Shows Coming To Maine This Season (So Far)
By Stephen Lenz,10 days ago
Ogunquit Playhouse just had the biggest hit in its history, and it was even an actual Broadway show. According to Broadway World, Small Town, an original musical built around John Mellencamp's song catalog with a book by Naomi Wallace, finished out the most recent season as the highest-grossing five-week production in the legendary playhouse's history, booking an astonishing $2.34 million in projected ticket sales.