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As the option deadline approaches, a lot of questions remain for Minnesota United
By Ashle Paige,10 days ago
Just over a week and a half remain until MNUFC must make and publicise a list of who the club is retaining under option and who the club is attempting to retain. Similar to the end of the 2025 season there are more than a few key players who are either out of contract at the end of the season or have a club option. Then there is Michael Boxall who told Northland Soccer Journal's Ashle Paige that retirement has been something he has had come across his mind almost every year for the past few years. Though when manager Cameron Knowles has been asked about Boxall, his response has been that Boxy continues to set personal records and can best the younger players. But there is no doubt that he will retire at some point and that there are certain to be major changes to MNUFC's roster as the club looks towards the 2027 sprint season and beyond.