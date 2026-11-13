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KSP UPDATE-Hopewell Road Reopens After Hazmat Spill in Graves County
By Staff Report,10 days ago
(HICKORY, Ky.) (Nov. 13, 2026) – Hopewell Road has reopened after a single-vehicle collision spilled hazardous material in Graves County, Kentucky State Police said. Kentucky State Police Post 1 troopers and commercial vehicle enforcement officers responded to the wreck near Hopewell Road and Herman Road. The road had been closed between Westplains Road and KY-408 while crews cleaned up the scene.