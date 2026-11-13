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CWK Show #869: Star Wars Funday Football – Touchdown in a Galaxy Far, Far Away
9 days ago
What happens when a galaxy far, far away meets America’s biggest sporting event? Disney, Lucasfilm, ESPN, and the NFL are teaming up for Star Wars Funday Football, an animated alternate presentation of Super Bowl LXI that features Star Wars characters and recreates the game’s action in real time. I’m joined by Andrew Harrison and Dennis Keithly for a lively discussion about this unexpected collaboration, sharing our pros and cons, what excites us, and what gives us pause. We also explore the possibilities of bringing sports fans and Star Wars fans together, introducing new audiences to these beloved characters, and what this kind of crossover means for the future of pop culture. Is this a touchdown for Star Wars, football, or both? Pour a cup, join the conversation!